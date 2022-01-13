Couple goals! Natasa Stankovic shares ROMANTIC PICS with Hardik Pandya

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and adorable couples, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic leave fans and followers in awe of their beautiful camaraderie.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged on 1 January 2020. They got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020. Ever since then the couple has been treating fans with their delightful pictures that are absolutely not to be missed. Talking about Natasa Stankovic, she has whopping 3.2 million followers on Instagram. She has yet again shared two love-filled pictures with her better half and cricketer Hardik Pandya.

The actress, who has been part of both films and TV shows, has shared two pictures wherein the lovebirds can be seen holding hands. While Hardik Pandya was all smiles in the pics, Natasa Stankovic can be seen looking at him with a lot of love. The couple is undoubtedly one of the most adorable ones and fans are going gaga over their sizzling chemistry. They complimented the duo saying ‘Cuties’, ‘Beautiful’, ‘Suprrrrrrb’, among others. Check out their pictures below.

On the professional front, Natasa Stankovic made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s heart. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others.

