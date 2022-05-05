Couple Goals! Newly-wed Ranbir and Alia posed in black together for the first time post their marriage

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together outside Brahmastra sets while the duo twinned in black
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 10:28
movie_image: 
Couple Goals! Newly-wed Ranbir and Alia posed in black together for the first time post their marriage

MUMBAI: Newly-wed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai after completing their photoshoot for Brahmastra. Both of them were seen wearing black outfits as they made their way towards the car.

While Ranbir was seen wearing a black t-shirt with trousers, Alia donned a black boyfriend shirt and track pants to complete her casual look. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress also stopped and posed for pictures with the kids who were present there.

Also Read: Amazing! Newlywed power couple Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to be the first guest on ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 7

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are amongst the most-loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. Much to everyone’s anticipation, the lovebirds finally tied the knot last month in the presence of their loved ones. Soon after their wedding, Ranbir and Alia set off to fulfil their work commitments and last night, the RanLia were spotted together for the very first time after their wedding.

Also Read: MUST READ! Here is a list of gifts given by celebrities to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding

Alia and Ranbir will be witnessed sharing the screen space opposite each other in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles, this movie is the first part of a planned trilogy.

Alia and Ranbir wrapped up the shooting of Brahmastra a few days before their wedding on April 14. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022.

Credit: Times Now

Bollywood movies Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Animal Ayan Mukerji Ralia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 10:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Himanshu Gokani, Priya Mishra and Ambika Vani JOIN the cast of Cockcrow and Shaika's Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates from the world of TV, Bollywood, and OTT....
OMG! Here is WHY Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ lands in legal trouble, read to know more
MUMBAI: A scene from the trailer of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar has landed the film in possible legal...
MAJOR DRAMA! Sai and Virat are FINALLY married, Bhavani blesses the couple, tells them to have a baby soon in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : After a lot of drama and obstacles that came Sai and Virat's way, the couple faced all of them with grace and...
Finally! Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty clears the air about sister Athiya Shetty’s wedding rumours to KL Rahul
MUMBAI: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are rumoured to be getting married in December this year. KL Rahul and Athiya have...
Latest News! Indian-British actress Amy Jackson is rumoured to be dating THIS Gossip Girl actor, deets inside
MUMBAI: Amy Jackson, the Indian-British actress is currently in the limelight as she found love again. Reportedly, the...
Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets trolled on travelling on scooty, ‘No helmet Maaro Fine’ Netizens says
MUMBAI : With her amazing acting contribution and her Dance Number actress Nora Fatehi has indeed made her strong mark...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
OMG! Here is WHY Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ lands in legal trouble, read to know more
Latest Video