Couple Goals! Newly-wed Ranbir and Alia posed in black together for the first time post their marriage

MUMBAI: Newly-wed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai after completing their photoshoot for Brahmastra. Both of them were seen wearing black outfits as they made their way towards the car.

While Ranbir was seen wearing a black t-shirt with trousers, Alia donned a black boyfriend shirt and track pants to complete her casual look. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress also stopped and posed for pictures with the kids who were present there.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are amongst the most-loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. Much to everyone’s anticipation, the lovebirds finally tied the knot last month in the presence of their loved ones. Soon after their wedding, Ranbir and Alia set off to fulfil their work commitments and last night, the RanLia were spotted together for the very first time after their wedding.

Alia and Ranbir will be witnessed sharing the screen space opposite each other in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles, this movie is the first part of a planned trilogy.

Alia and Ranbir wrapped up the shooting of Brahmastra a few days before their wedding on April 14. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022.

Credit: Times Now