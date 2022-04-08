Couple Goals! Prajakta Koli enjoys Italian vacation with boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; see pics

Prajakta Koli has carved a place for herself in showbiz. However, she is currently grabbing eyeballs for her stunning vacation pictures.

 

movie_image: 
Couple Goals! Prajakta Koli enjoys Italian vacation with boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; see pics

MUMBAI: Prajakta Koli has carved a place for herself in showbiz. However, she is currently grabbing eyeballs for her stunning vacation pictures.

Well, the actress and her boyfriend Vrishank Khanal are currently holidaying in Italy and it seems the couple is making the most of their free time. They both took to Instagram to share the glimpses of themselves having fun in Italian waters, beaches and seashores.

ALSO READ: Must read! here are some lesser-known facts about YouTuber Prajakta Koli

Taking to social media, Prajakta shared several pictures from her vacation, including a couple with Vrishank from the beach. She captioned the post, “la vita è bella,” an Italian phrase which means life is beautiful. Many fans dropped heart emojis on her post. Reacting to her pictures, artist Sonal Devraj wrote, “What a hottie hottie” and actor Barkha Singh wrote, “Praju oh praju… These lewks you serve are smoother than the paste of Kaju.” One of her fans commented, “Fantastic.” Many fans called the couple ‘the cutest ever’.

Prajakta Koli is popular as @mostlysane, her social media handle. She is a Youtuber and influencer, who makes comedy videos. Prajakta began her career in the media world as an intern at Fever 104 FM radio station in Mumbai. She recently made her Bollywood debut with the film JugJugg Jeeyo, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. She had earlier appeared in the Netflix show Mismatched. Although she is set to appear in another film in the near future, Prajakta has clarified she will not ditch content creation for acting. Talking about her boyfriend Vrishank Khanal, he is a lawyer by profession.

Check out their pictures below.


ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli to grace the finale of The Kapil Shama Show

Latest Video