COVID-19: 40 musicians from 6 nations unite for 60-minute online gig

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winners like Ricky Kej from India, Laura Dickenson from the US and South African flautist Wouter Kellerman, and others will be performing from their homes and expressing their solidarity to the global lockdown and fight against COVID-19.

The 60-minute online concert on April 22, will feature 40 musicians from six countries.

Commenting on the initiative, composer, music producer and environmentalist Ricky Kej said: "Today, music is the most consumed form of culture. The ability of music is to increase social cohesion and direct human attention, captivate and create a sense of community. The idea behind this concert is to spread awareness and appreciation for the Earth's environment which serves as a conscious reminder of how fragile our planet is and how important it is to protect it.

"The current situation has threatened the livelihood of people, species and ecosystems. We are calling everyone around the globe to rise up and come together and act to make positive and sustainable changes to protect the earth that we live on."

Artistes like Senegalese singer Baaba Maal, Hindustani classical music instrumentalist Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and singer-songwriter Lonnie Park from the US are also part of the concert hosted by One Page Spotlight - a social and professional networking site for creators and entertainment professionals.

The concert can be viewed through the official social media handles of WHO, WWF, Earth Day Network, UNFCCC, UNCCD, UNICEF and also at the official handles of One Page Spotlight.

Dr Tedros Adhanom, Head WHO, Pavan Sukhdev, Global Head WWF, Ibrahim Thiaw Global Head, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, HH Sadhguru, Head Isha Foundation will be a part of the concert and speak to the viewers.