COVID-19: Adah Sharma strikes a 'jhadu' pose

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma gave a hilarious quirky twist on the usage of a broom as she posed with one!

Adah took to Instagram, where she is seen posing with a "jhadu" (broom) while the song "Jaadu teri nazar" from Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer "Darr" plays in the background.

"Tag someone who hasn't done jhaadu today.... P.S. Mera jawaab haan hai ! (Not like I've been given a choice) . Now you do your version with ur jhaadu and tag me ??#jhaduwithadah," she captioned the video.

Recently, Adah gave a lesson how to make a mask at home amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Adah took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself making a facemask under a minute with the help of a sock.

Adah made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the horror film "1920" . She was then seen in films like "Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke", the "Commando" franchise, and "Bypass Road", and will next be seen in "Man To Man".

The film revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia's character falling in love with and marrying Sharma's character, only to realise she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.

SOURCE: IANS