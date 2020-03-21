COVID-19: Anushka Sharma shares goofy photos with Virat Kohli; reveals how self-isolation is helping them love each other in all ways

MUMBAI: The entire world has come to a standstill owing to coronavirus outbreak. In fact, the worrying situation has lead to shoots of all mediums being put on hold. Considering the current scenario, social distancing has become need of the hour. And now, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma has revealed how social distancing is helping her relationship with her hubby Virat Kohli.

Well, as we know because of COVID-19, people are being advised to stay indoors to avoid the spreading of the virus. Due to this, naturally, people are getting to spend time with each other a lot at home. So, Anushka, who is married to cricketer Virat Kohli, took to social media and revealed her witty side.

Known for films like Sanju, Sultan and PK, Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared a super adorable picture with her hubby. Clad in cool and comfy T-shirts, the duo can be seen getting goofy in the picture.

In her caption, the actress mentioned that self-isolation is helping them love each other in all ways and forms.

Check out their picture right here:

What do you think about the picture? Tell us in the comment section.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are indeed one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. The two got married in Italy on 11 December 2017.