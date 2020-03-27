COVID-19: Are THESE celebs going to have minimal birthday celebrations due to lockdown?

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill because of COVID-19. Considering the current scenario, citizens have been advised to stay indoors. To deal with the crisis and break the infectious chain, PM Modi has announced 21-Day lockdown in the country. Everyone is making sure to take safety measures to fight against the deadly virus.

So whether it is commoners or celebrities, everyone is locked-up in their houses. As we’re all trying to cope with social distancing, our celebrities especially those who’s birthdays fall in the coming month will have to make do with minimal celebrations.

Ajay Devgn: Ajay Devgn celebrates his birthday on the 2nd of April. He will be turning 51 this year but sadly, he will have to celebrate it indoors probably due to the situation outside.

Prabhudheva: Dancer-director Prabhudheva will be celebrating his birthday on April 3. Let's see how it goes for the dance maestro.

Ram Gopal Verma: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma’s birthday falls on April 7. With the recent outbreak, we won't be surprised if there are no big celebrations happening.

Jeetendra: Ekta and Tusshar will have to keep it low-key on their father Jeetenra’s birthday that falls on April 7.

Jaya Bachchan: Even the Bachchan household is expected to keep it calm with no major celebrations on Jaya Bachchan’s 72nd birthday (April 9).

Swara Bhasker: Swara will turn a year older on April 9. With the lockdown period, the actress will have no choice but to ring in her birthday with just her close ones at home.

Manoj Bajpayee: Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s birthday is on April 23. While, the lockdown is expected to have been over by then, the after-effects will linger on for a while so let's see if the man indeed manages to host a party.

Varun Dhawan: Varun Dhawan’s birthday falls on April 24. His plans to celebrate his special day with his family and friends will have to take a backseat this time. It will probably be a low-key affair at home due to Coronavirus outbreak.

