COVID-19: Chitrangda Singh spreads the word on Ayushman Bharat scheme

15 Apr 2020 11:24 AM

MUMBAI: The government's Ayushman Bharat scheme has started providing free testing kits and treatment for COVID-19 to over 50 crore poor people in India. Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh has taken the initiative of spreading the word.

On Tuesday evening, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted a video where Chitrangda Singh is speaking about the same.

In the video, the actress says in Hindi: "We get a lot of takes to make a shot perfect while shooting films, but this coronavirus pandemic will not give you a second chance. One mistake can make us, our families and neighbours pay the price. Please don't step out of your homes unless it is extremely necessary."

"In such difficult times, we need to stand by our poor brothers and sisters who are extremely vulnerable. Also, people who serve us throughout the year -- such as our watchmen, vegetable vendors, washermen, cooks and drivers -- we must help them," she added.

"Under the government's Ayushman Swasthya Yojana, over 50 crore poor people get free treatment upto Rs 5 lakh every year. Under this scheme, testing and treatment for COVID 19 will be completely free," said the actress.

Sharing the video, the minister wrote: "Thank you @IChitrangda ji! #COVID__19 treatment is free under #AyushmanBharat for its 50 crore beneficiaries ! I request @ayushmannk @TheShilpaShetty @Neenagupta001 to #PassItForward & help us #SaveLives".

Chitrangda Singh also shared the video on Twitter and wrote: "With you in all the efforts #SpreadTheWord #NotTheVirus."

On the work front, Chitrangda Singh will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the movie "Bob Biswas".

