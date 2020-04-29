COVID-19 Crisis: Vivek Agnihotri To Auction PM Modi's Portrait

MUMBAI: The Tashkent Files director Vivek Agnihotri has decided to auction a student's painting. She made a portrait of PM Narendra Modi. Vivek Agnihotri tweeted to PM Modi and auctioned the artwork and extended his support for the COVID-19 crisis.

According to sources, "Vivek Agnihotri will help a student Shweta by auctioning her paintings and giving the amount to the PMOIndia fund. A teacher of Shweta's (follower him on Twitter) sent PM Narendra Modi's portrait to Vivek on his Twitter, which touched his heart. He forwarded to PM Modi's social media account with the request. And in no time, Modiji appreciated Shweta's work. Now Vivek has decided that he will auctioning the Shweta's painting, and will give all the money to the PMOIndia. The amount that will help people suffering in the pandemic."

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says "I am always looking for young and creative talent and I also promote them on social media especially those who don't have much reach. It is because I believe that the Indian youth is extremely creative and amazing, they just need to be channelized. So far only the elitists are given abundant opportunities so now I have taken this as a mission to promote young people. I saw Shweta's sketch which was intricately done with a lot of details and I thought she should be promoted so I wrote to the Prime Minister that she should be encouraged by acknowledging her art. As soon as I wrote, he immediately acknowledged and praised her in no time.

Further added "Now I have decided that I will not only auction Shweta's painting but also all the disadvantaged young people out there. I will invite all the boys and girls with all their sketches, drawings, and paintings and under the I am Buddha Foundation we will auction them and give all the amount to PM funds. In fact, I have also made a few paintings that I will auction when the situation gets a little better. We are doing it all under I am Buddha Foundation and the objective of it is to promote, mentor and help disadvantaged creative young people in order to make India a creative hub."

The Buddha in a Traffic Jam director is currently busy with his ‘School of Creativity The Future Of Life Festival’. In this live sessions, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will be inviting famous creative celebrities to discuss creativity and life. This will be an online festival to celebrate creativity and life.

After ‘The Future Of Life’, Vivek Rajan Agnihotri will start working on his new project, which is titled The Kashmir Files.