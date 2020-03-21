News

COVID-19 effect: Cannes Film Festival 2020 postponed

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: The 73rd edition of The Cannes Film Festival has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The festival's organisers on Thursday issued a statement, confirming the delay in the gala, which was scheduled to take place in May, reports deadline.com.

"At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease.

"Today, we have made the following decision : The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23. Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June to beginning of July 2020," the statement read.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, on March 8, the French government banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the disease.

Tags The Cannes Film Festival COVID-19 TellyChakkar

