COVID-19 effect: Celine Dion tests negative but postpones 2 concerts

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion has postponed two concerts after falling ill. Earlier, amid the coronavirus outbreak, she had got herself tested for the disease, but fortunately the result was negative.

On Wednesday, the "I am alive" hitmaker posted a statement on her Facebook account, sharing her health update among her followers, reports pagesix.com.

"On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Céline began feeling the symptoms of a common cold. The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days. After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19.

"I'm so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh. I hope everyone understands," read a statement.

Dion rescheduled her March performances to November.

