COVID-19 effect: Golden Globes eligibility rules tweaked

MUMBAI: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced changes for the upcoming 93rd Golden Globes ceremony, tweaking the eligibility requirements in the foreign language film category.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the HFPA is temporarily easing the eligibility requirements for foreign language films to get in the race for a Golden Globe, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Now there will be no need for foreign-language films to be "first released in their country of origin during the 15-month period from October 1 to December 31 prior to the awards".

The temporary new rule is: "Foreign-language motion pictures that had a bona fide theatrical release planned to begin in their country of origin during the period from March 15 until a date to be determined by HFPA when cinemas in that country have generally reopened, may instead be released in any country in any format (e.g. a motion picture format such as in theatres or on pay-per-view or a television format such as subscription streaming service, subscription cable channel, broadcast television, etc.) and will still be eligible for the Golden Globe foreign-language motion picture awards".

Additionally, films in consideration need not to be screened for HFPA members in a theatre or screening room in Los Angeles. Now, distributors of foreign-language films must contact the HFPA to arrange a screening date on the official HFPA calendar and provide all HFPA members with a screening link or a DVD copy of the motion picture to allow members to view it at home.

"This alternate screening procedure is in effect from March 15 until a date to be determined by HFPA when cinemas in the Los Angeles area have generally reopened," it stated.

While Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are on board to host the 93rd Golden Globes, no date for the ceremony has been announced yet.

SOURCE : IANS