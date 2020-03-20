COVID-19 effect: Katrina hums and strums guitar in quarantine

MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif is catching up with her passion for music at home, now that the complete shutdown on Bollywood shoots owing to the coronavirus pandemic has forced her to go into self-isolation.

Katrina has posted a video where she is seen strumming the guitar and humming a few notes. While fans would have loved to know what she sings and plays, the problem is her video has no sound!

The 'glitch', though, would seem deliberate, going by Katrina's caption with the video, where she also left a cryptic reference to music supervisor Ankur Tiwari.

"Work in progress sound coming soon in a few days hopefully can't let down @ankurtewari #staysafe," wrote Katrina.

Tiwari, it may be recalled, shot to fame supervising the soundtrack of "Gully Boy" last year.

Katrina's video has amused netizens thanks to its its witty slant. Comedian Sunil Grover responded, saying: "Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ah ha."

The forced isolation due to the COVID-19 outbreak is seeing Bollywood stars getting ample time to pursue their favourite activities. While Salman Khan has been painting, Ayushmann Khurrana has taken to shayari. Some like Jacqueline Fernandez are practicing yoga while others like Sidharth Malhotra are catching up on reading.

