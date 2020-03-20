News

COVID-19 effect: Priyanka calls it 'insane' on Day 8 of isolation

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2020 12:36 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have been in self-isolation for eight days now. She has now shared a video on how they are dealing with the situation during this phase of inactivity, which she describes as "insane".

"I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello! This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down. It feels like something out of a movie but it is not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day, and all of a sudden this being our reality it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way," Priyanka said in the video.

She also left the mandatory message for fans to observe precautionary measures. "We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practicing social distancing," she said.

Priyanka, who is also a UNICEF global ambassador, also asked people to stock up on "love, gratitude, kindness, compassion, joy" under the given circumstances.

Tags Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas COVID-19 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: TV fraternity take precautions courtesy Coronavirus scare

In pics: TV fraternity take precautions courtesy...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here