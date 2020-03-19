COVID-19 effect: Salman Khan sketches and hums 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'

With shooting stopped owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has lots of time to pursue his passion for painting.

The Bollywood superstar, who till a few days ago was shooting for his upcoming movie "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", has shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen sketching on paper. He captioned the video: "#sketching."

The actor seems to be in a good mood because he can be heard humming the song "Kaho naa pyaar hai" as he paints two faces on a piece of paper with black pastel.

Fans loved the sketch and flooded the superstar's post with comments like "multi-talented" and "all-rounder hero".

Another fan tried to explain what the actor has sketched. She wrote: "Everyone will see it according to their perception. I'm seeing it as meditating Yogis. You are a real gem."

Salman had often spoken about his love for painting in the past. The actor had revealed that he often stays up late to paint while enjoying the silence of the night.



