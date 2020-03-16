COVID 19 effect: 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' postponed

MUMBAI: The release date of the upcoming Parineeti Chopra-Arjun Kapoor crime drama "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" has been pushed again, this time owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dibakar Banerjee directorial was slated to open on March 20. On Saturday, less than a week away from release date, the film's producer Yash Raj Films (YRF) tweeted to inform: "Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time."

The post, put up on the banner;s official handle @yrf, was retweeted by the film's lead actors, Arjun and Parineeti.

"Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" has been jinxed by delay in schedule, Unconfirmed reports state that the film was originally scheduled to open over a year ago. It was finally readied for release next Friday, but it seems like Parineeti and Arjun will have to wait a while longer for their film to see light of day, once the COVID 19 storm passes away.

The two actors worked together in the 2012 release "Ishaqzaade", which marked Arjun's Bollywood debut. The film was critically acclaimed. They reunited in the 2018 release, "Namaste England", which performed below expectations.

Parineeti and Arjun's third outing together, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", marks Dibakar Banerjee's return as director to the Bollywood screen for the first time since the 2015 release, "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!" Parineeti plays a corporate executive named Sandeep Kaur while Arjun is Pinky Dahiya, a policeman. The duo go absconding under unusual circumstances.