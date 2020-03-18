News

COVID 19 effect: Shooting of 'The Kashmir Files' called off

18 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who was all set to start the filming of his film "The Kashmir Files" in Kashmir this week, has called off the shoot due the coronavirus outbreak.

"We were scheduled to start shooting in Kashmir this week. But because of the outbreak of coronavirus and the advisory of the Government of India and the WHO, we have decided to push it ahead. We realised that a wise decision is to postpone everything which involves more than a couple of people and that to the known people from a known environment," Vivek said.

"The Kashmir Files" features Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. It is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

