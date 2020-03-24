News

COVID-19 effect: Unable to call tailor, Neena Gupta sews home curtains

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: From washing dishes to brooming floors, Bollywood celebrities have been seen making most of self-quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, with household chores. Veteran actress Neena Gupta is catching up with some sewing at home.

On Tuesday, Neena, who is currently spending time at her home in Mukteshwar, posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen sewing the curtains of her house. She took upon herself to do the chore as she is unable to call a tailor amid the serious health crisis.

"Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne," Neena captioned the video.

In the video, she is also heard telling her followers about the domestic science classes in her school days, wherein she learnt to stitch.

On the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Masaba in her Netflix's show "Masaba Masaba".

