News

COVID-19: Farah Khan's daughter sells her sketches for stray animals

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2020 12:45 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Farah Khan's daughter Anya has been doing her bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, urging people to help stray animals amid the ongoing health crisis.

The little kid has come up with a brilliant idea. She has decided to sketch pets and then sell her drawings to raise funds for the animals.

"My daughter Anya has decided to sketch a pet, n sell it for rs.1000-/.. all proceeds will go towards feeding stray animals and homeless during this pandemic.. not much but she' s only 12 yrs old.. thank you @tabutiful @rajeevmasand @aartishetty @shaziaqg for advance orders," Farah wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a lot of people sent love to Anya's noble gesture.

Singer Raageshwari commented: "What a beautiful mind dear Anya has and what a talent."

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented: "Beautiful... placing my order."

SOURCE: IANS 

Tags COVID-19 Farah Khan Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Raageshwari Instagram TellyChakkar

