COVID-19: Guests with whom singer Kanika Kapoor partied tested negative

MUMBAI: Kanika Kapoor is a well-known singer. She started her Bollywood playback singing career with the song ‘Baby Doll’ for the film Ragini MMS 2.

The singer sent social media into a frenzy last week when she was being tested positive of Coronavirus post her return from London. She was taken to the hospital for the treatment in Lucknow, meanwhile, the State Health Department was busy tracing people who got in touch with her. Luckily the department could trace down many of them and to top it all they even got all of them tested. And all of them who have been tested, are negative was confirmed by Surveillance Officer. Followed by which more sample will also be tested in the upcoming days. State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal told Indian Express, “We have traced and contacted 266 people, including 106 people in last 24 hours, all over India.

These include some prominent politicians, who came in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor. We have tested more than 60 samples and all of them have been confirmed negative. I don’t think we have more people to trace as we have already talked to all the organisers and people present in the four parties attended by her. We have traced the shops and salons she had visited. I don’t think there is anything else remaining now.”