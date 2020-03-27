COVID-19: Has Sushmita Sen found a way to combat virus?

MUMBAI: The deadly coronavirus has left everyone worried. It is very important to break the infectious chain and that’s why citizens have been advised to stay home.

Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a complete lockdown for 21 days, the number of people getting affected by the novel Coronavirus in India crossed 700, according to reports. As the world is combating with this virus, here Sushmita Sen has found a way to beat the lethal virus, if the latest picture that was shared by her is anything to go by. Well, Sushmita, who is quite an active social media user, took to her Instagram account and shared a picture medicine bottle with 'COVID-19 Medicine - STAY AT HOME' written over it. However, before consuming any sort of medicines, she very clearly said that one needs to check with the doctor first before taking her word for it. The caption read: “#important while we are home, please don’t self medicate without checking with a doctor. The following information is for you & your families to be aware...do check with your doctors before taking my word for it!! “Just got this from Cornell:”

She further wrote, “Information from Vienna’s laboratory studying COVID-19 say vast majority of people who died had ibuprofen in their system so do not take it!! Those who recovered did not take ibuprofen so if you have symptoms, take Paracetamol only!!! Looks like this virus thrives on ibuprofen so don’t do it and tell everyone you can!!! There are a few articles online." Later, she specifically said to not take Ibuprofen, "No Ibuprofens or any NSAIDS (Non steroidal anti inflammatory drugs) #stayhome #avoidselfmedication #checkwithdoctorfirst I love you guys!!”

