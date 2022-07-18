Crackling Update! Ileana D’cruz is rumoured to be dating brother of THIS popular Bollywood actress, Read to know more

Rustom actress Ileana D'Cruz and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel’s recent pics sparked the rumours of their dating

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 11:00
movie_image: 
Ileana D’cruz

MUMBAI: Barfi actress Ileana D'Cruz is rumored to be dating Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo has reportedly been dating for almost 6 months and recently both were spotted at Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal’s Maldives vacation.

Also Read: Explosive! Ileana D’Cruz gets TROLLED for donning a WHITE BIKINI

The two frequently get together in Katrina's former home in Bandra, Ileana's apartment in the neighbourhood of the suburb, as well as in London. Sebastian, who resides in London, is said to be a model by profession. When Katrina married Vicky Kaushal, he was seen in Rajasthan and Mumbai.

She recently wished Katrina Kaif a happy birthday on her 39th birthday by posting a group selfie from their trip to the Maldives. Ileana was accompanied in the photo by Katrina, who was celebrating her birthday, Vicky, Mini Mathur, Isabelle Kaif, Sebastian, and Anand Tiwari.

Also Read: Shocking! Ileana D'cruz reveals she had suicidal but not because of her body-image issues

People started speculating about Ileana and Sebastian's connection as they started to wonder how and when Katrina and Ileana became such good friends.

Ileana previously had a romantic connection to Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. She used to freely express her love for him and exchange a tonne of cosy images with him. Ileana appeared to be in a pleasant spirit, and the two looked terrific together. But things between them started to go wrong, so they made the decision to separate ways.

Credit: DNA

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Ileana D’Cruz Katrina Kaif Sebastian Laurent Michel Dating Rumours Vicky Kaushal Mini Mathur Isabelle Kaif
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 11:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Molkki fame actor Parimal Bhattacharya roped in for Colors’ Barrister Babu 2
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.A lot of new TV shows...
EXCLUSIVE! Mehul Kajaria ENTERS Dangal Tv's Shubh Shagun
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries and...
EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Purvi Mishra roped in for Colors' Barrister Babu 2
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new TV shows...
EXCLUSIVE! Alefia Kapadia on her love track with Abhinav Kapoor in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: The best thing is that are very good friends in real life which makes our chemistry look amazing on-screen
MUMBAI: Actress Alefia Kapadia is impressing everyone with her amazing performance in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte...
Crackling Update! Ileana D’cruz is rumoured to be dating brother of THIS popular Bollywood actress, Read to know more
MUMBAI: Barfi actress Ileana D'Cruz is rumored to be dating Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent...
Congratulations! Jennifer Lopez ties the knot with THIS popular Hollywood actor, details inside
MUMBAI : Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas on Sunday, after the celebrity couple...
Recent Stories
Ileana D’cruz
Crackling Update! Ileana D’cruz is rumoured to be dating brother of THIS popular Bollywood actress, Read to know more
Latest Video