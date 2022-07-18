Crackling Update! Ileana D’cruz is rumoured to be dating brother of THIS popular Bollywood actress, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Barfi actress Ileana D'Cruz is rumored to be dating Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo has reportedly been dating for almost 6 months and recently both were spotted at Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal’s Maldives vacation.

The two frequently get together in Katrina's former home in Bandra, Ileana's apartment in the neighbourhood of the suburb, as well as in London. Sebastian, who resides in London, is said to be a model by profession. When Katrina married Vicky Kaushal, he was seen in Rajasthan and Mumbai.

She recently wished Katrina Kaif a happy birthday on her 39th birthday by posting a group selfie from their trip to the Maldives. Ileana was accompanied in the photo by Katrina, who was celebrating her birthday, Vicky, Mini Mathur, Isabelle Kaif, Sebastian, and Anand Tiwari.

People started speculating about Ileana and Sebastian's connection as they started to wonder how and when Katrina and Ileana became such good friends.

Ileana previously had a romantic connection to Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. She used to freely express her love for him and exchange a tonne of cosy images with him. Ileana appeared to be in a pleasant spirit, and the two looked terrific together. But things between them started to go wrong, so they made the decision to separate ways.

