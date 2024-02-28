Crakk box office day 5: Vidyut Jammwal starrer continues to CRASH miserably

MUMBAI: Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience and was the point of conversation ever since the teaser and trailer was out. The movie that has Vidyut Jammwal along with Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson is getting strictly average reviews since it has released, the movie has opened to mixed to negative response from the fans and audience, and negative reviews from the critics. The movie is slowly getting rejected by the fans all over and this can be seen from the collections and the downfall in collection by every passing day.

The movie has collected around 70-80 lakhs on its day 5 which was yesterday, indeed this is the lowest the movie has collected ever since the movie has hit the big screen. The total collection made by the movie is 10.71 crore at the Pan India market,whereas it has collected around 12 crore at the global level.

Well this is the proof the movie is slowly getting rejected by the fans all over, and we can clearly see the downfall in the collection of the movie by every passing day. Well clearly the movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa is not the first choice for the movie goers and the movie lovers. The movie has been falling flat at many departments.

Now we shall look forward to see what will be the lifetime collection of the movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa, what are your views on this collection of the movie, and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

