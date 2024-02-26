Crakk Box Office first weekend collection : Vidyut Jammwal starrer is a complete wash out

MUMBAI: Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has been talk of the town when the first teaser was out, later the trailer had set the tone right for the movie, well the had been released and opened to mixed to negative reviews and response from the fans, audience and the critics. We can also see the collection of the movie going downwards and now let's see the weekend collection of the movie.

The movie Crakk has collected very low numbers on Sunday which was yesterday, the movie has collected 2.3 crore on its first Sunday, which is very bad for a movie of this scale, well the total collection made by the movie is 8.8 crore at the national level, whereas movie has collected 9.25 crore at the international level.

Well these numbers are too low for a movie that has good names like Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal along with Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, well we can the graph of the movie falling downwards and there are many videos wherecthecfsns are expressing their complains and dislike for the movie, and that can be seen in the collection above.

Clearly it can be seen the movie is getting rejected by the fans all over and now we look forward to see how the movie will surpass the crucial Monday test. What are your views on this collection of the movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa and did you liked the movie, do let us know in the comment section.

