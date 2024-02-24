Crakk - Here is what went wrong with the movie

MUMBAI : Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa starring Vidyut Jammwal has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the teaser and the trailer was getting lot of love from the fans and they had set their expectation high. Well the movie had released and opened to mix to negative reviews from the fans all over.

We can see many videos all over the internet where the fans are expressing their disappointment with the movie, and today let us se where the movie has fallen flat

Weak story line and execution

What we have seen in the movie Crakk is weak story, what we have seen in the movie is nothing new and on the other hand the execution was poor, the movie was the victim of predictable storyline and there were no major twist or turns in the movie

Waste of talent

Many said the names like Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson were wasted we hardly could see them in the movie, also been Nora Fatehi in the movie there were no as such numbers or sizzling item number of the actress which was expected, also Amy Jackson was hardly used in the movie.

Lacks freshness

Well the storyline is weak that we could easily drwa similarities with different other movies and series, many videos are there where we see fans are saying they were vibe of movie Luck starring Sanjay Dutt, and few said the movie is similar to reality show Khatron ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty, and famous Korean series Squid Game.

Weak dialogues

Been a massy movie the movie lacked hand to hand fight combact also the stunts from Vidyut Jammwal were less to be seen , the face off between Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal also there were hardly any dialogues which were remembered by the Audience and the movie had weak dialogues.

What are your views on these points and where do you think movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa was lacking, do let us know in the comment section below.

