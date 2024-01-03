Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa box office day 6: Vidyut Jammwal starrer is a clear rejection from the audience

Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa falls flat on week 1, it is a clear rejection,have a look at the collection
Crakk

MUMBAI: Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal along with Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson is getting mixed to negative reviews from the fans, audience and critics all over, no doubt the teaser and the trailer was immensely loved and we were having set of expectations from the movie in temrs of story, stunts and action. Well the movie opened with strictly average reviews all over. Indeed it was shocker for all. 

Also read Vidyut Jammwal Arrested: Crakk actor lands in trouble with the police

Talking about the numbers, since day 1 the movie faced rejection and the movie has collected just around 70 lakhs on its day 7 which was yesterday. Indeed now this is the lowest in the row ever since the movie was released, the total collection made by the movie is around 11.80 crore, well this figure is lowest as the week 1 report for a movie like Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa having the scale and decent budget. Indeed we were expecting more from the movie in terms of collection. 

The movie has collected around 15 crore at the global level, again it is lowest of all. This shows that the movie falling flat at all levels and it is a clear rejection for the movie by the fans all over. 

We were expecting more from the movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa because it had elements atheist from what we saw in teaser and trailer. What are your views on this collection of the movie and if you have seen the movie, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Woah! Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Crakk that are going viral

