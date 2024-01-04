Crew, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2 and others; Tabu is the current female bankable star

MUMBAI: No doubt actress Tabu has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning their hearts over the time with her beautiful acting contribution across industries and across languages. She is known for her versatility and also her strong female characters. Currently the actress is getting some fantastic response for her performance in the movie Crew that also has Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and others.

No doubt, we have seen yet another side of the actress Tabu in the movie Crew and she has definitely made us laugh in a few scenes in the movie. The movie is getting a fantastic response from the f

ans and the actress Tabu is getting a lot of love for her character Geeta.

This is yet another successful film of the actress Tabu after some blockbuster movies like Andhadhun, Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, well having said that all these movies are known for the performance and the craft of the actress Tabu and definitely all these movies have displayed a different side of the actress and have got lot of love from the fans.

With all these movies getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans following the success of the movie Crew, we won't be wrong in saying that Tabu is one and only Bankable female actress coming from the acting industry who is known for acting and also for some versatile characters, the actress has been attracting eyeballs with her movies and the footfalls at the cinema hall.

