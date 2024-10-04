Crew box office day 12: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer is in no mood to slow down

MUMBAI: Movie Crew has been getting great review form the fans all over ever since it has released, the movie that has great names like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead is getting loved for its great comedy and great execution. The movie is also getting loved by the great trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon. Well it has been 12 days since the movie has hit the big screens and here is the collection made by the movie.

Crew has collected 2.14 crores on day 12 which was yesterday and which was a holiday due to Judi Padwa, indeed this collection shows the movie is in no mood to slow down and it is continuously getting immense love from the fans all over. The total collection made by the movie is 62.14 crores net in India and definitely this shows the love of the fans for the movie and for our leading ladies of movie Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon.

The movie Crew has collected around 109.05 crores in total at the global market, well this shows that there is a space for good content and we look forward to see where the movie Crew and its collection will stop.

