Crew box office day 14: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer is still going strong

It’s been 14 days since the movie was released and even now the movie is garnering a lot of praise. Meanwhile, let us look at the business side of the movie to see how much the movie has collected as of today.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 13:37
movie_image: 
Crew

MUMBAI : The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu. The audience became really curious after that.

The movie features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and was the subject of conversation for quite a long time mainly due to its stellar star cast.

Also read - Crew box office day 12: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer is in no mood to slow down

The movie has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from the audience. The fans are applauding performances of their favorite actresses and are also loving the on-screen bond that they share. While the teaser built a lot of hype for the movie, the trailer was what really gave the assurance to the audience that this is something they should surely look forward to.

It’s been 14 days since the movie has released and even now the movie is garnering a lot of praise. Meanwhile, let us look at the business side of the movie to see how much the movie has collected as of today.

Unexpectedly, the movie opened up to Rs 10.28 Cr India Net and Rs 20.07 Cr worldwide gross. Since its first day, the day-to-day collection has been increasing and we can observe the curve going upward. On day 13 the movie collected Rs 1.6 Cr.

Now according to day 14 collection, the movie is doing great. The movie collected around Rs 1.20 Cr. India Net while in terms of worldwide collection, the movie made around Rs 113.75 Cr.

We can surely say that the movie is still having a good grip over the audience and the fans are loving it.

Also read - Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts interesting UNSEEN pictures from the sets of the movie

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Naina The Crew Kareena Kapoor Khan Tabu Kriti Sanon Ekta Kapoor Shobha Kapoor Balaji Motion Pictures Kriti Sanon hot Hindi movies upcoming hindi movies Upcoming Movies March Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 13:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: SHOCKED! Sahiba does not want Akeer to be like Angad
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Priyanka Gupta and Ankit Gupta’s diary of their MOST CHERISHED MOMENTS is a must watch for every fan!
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were close friends before their involvement...
Crew box office day 14: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer is still going strong
MUMBAI : The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of...
Pandya Store SPOILER: SHOCKING! Natasha to face Amba's wrath
MUMBAI: The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
A Collaboration of Pop Icons: Armaan Malik and Calum Scott unite for ‘Always’
MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the acclaimed Indian pop singer-songwriter and performer, and English singer-songwriter, Calum...
Maidaan box office day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer gets a good start
MUMBAI : Looks like Ajay Devgn is going to have an amazing year as first he won the hearts of audience with his...
Recent Stories
Crew
Crew box office day 14: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer is still going strong
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Armaan
A Collaboration of Pop Icons: Armaan Malik and Calum Scott unite for ‘Always’
Ajay Devgn
Maidaan box office day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer gets a good start
Akshay
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan emerges as Audiences’ first choice garnering 36.33 Cr worldwide collection!
Kartik
Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on his alleged past relationships with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor; reveals what made him feel guilty
Yash
Rocking Star Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios Join Forces To Produce Global Epic Ramayana
Pushpa
The euphoria for Pushpa 2: The Rule refuses to slow down! It sets the benchmark high by trending at the No.1 position with 106 million views