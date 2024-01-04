Crew box office day 3: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrrer had a fantastic weekend

MUMBAI: Movie Crew is getting fantastic response from the fans and audience all over the nation, the movie is also getting lot of praises but mixed reviews from the critics too, the movie that has Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and others is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It has been 3 days since the movie was released and the movie had a fantastic 1st weekend.

Talking about the collection on Saturday the movie had collected 9.65 crore net in India on day 2 which was Saturday, and the movie has collected around 10.61 crore on day 3 which was a Sunday and which was yesterday, indeed the movie had a great Sunday collection. Well the total collection made by movie is around 29.61 crore at the domestic box office, whereas the movie has collected around 37.5 crore at the international level.

Indeed this is the love of the fans and audience for the great cinema and all the actors, indeed the overall report of the movie is strong and positive, and we shall look forward to see how the movie will react on the Monday test.

