Crew box office day 5: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, starrer continues to hold its solid grip

MUMBAI: Movie Crew has been getting to of love from the fans all over the lobe ever since the movie was released, the movie that has great names like Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda has been getting love for its good comedy and some great performance coming from all the actors in the movie. The movie was the point of conversation ever since the teaser was out, followed by the trailer getting a lot of love from the fans all over. Well the movie is getting big thumbs up from the fans since it has been reread and here is the total collection made by the movie.

Movie crew has collected around 3.57 crores on day 5 which was yesterday and which the working Tuesday, indeed it is a good collection coming from the movie Crew inspite of sharing screen with other good movies and that too on a 5th day. The total collection made by the movie is around 37.27 crores net in India, whereas talking about the worldwide collection, the movie Crew has collected around 65 crores.

Indeed this shows the love of the fans for the good content and for the actresses Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, along with talents Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee and others, indeed the movie is in race to touch 50 crores net in India and we see what will be the lifetime collection of the movie Crew.

