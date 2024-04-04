Crew box office day 6: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer has still got good grip over audience

It’s been 6 days since the movie has released and even now the movie is garnering a lot of praise. Meanwhile, let us look at the business side of the movie to see how much the movie has collected as of today.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 12:10
movie_image: 
Crew box

MUMBAI: The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu. The audience became really curious after that.

The movie features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and was the subject of conversation for quite a long time mainly due to its stellar star cast.

Also read - Crew box office day 5: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu starrer continues to mesmerise the audience

The movie has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from the audience. The fans are applauding performances of their favorite actresses and are also loving the on-screen bond that they share. While the teaser built a lot of hype for the movie, the trailer was what really gave the assurance to the audience that this is something they should surely look forward to.

It’s been 6 days since the movie has released and even now the movie is garnering a lot of praise. Meanwhile, let us look at the business side of the movie to see how much the movie has collected as of today.

Unexpectedly, the movie opened up to Rs 10.28 Cr India Net and Rs 20.07 Cr worldwide gross. Since its first day, the day-to-day collection has been increasing and we can observe the curve going upward. Till Tuesday, which marks 5 days for the movie, it collected Rs. 37.45 Cr India Net and Rs 65 Cr. worldwide.

Now according to day 6 collection, the numbers have gone up to Rs 3.25 Cr. India Net while the gross worldwide amount is Rs 69.25 Cr.

Also read - This gesture of Kriti Sanon’s leaves fans ecstatic; Deets inside!

We can surely say that the movie is still having a good grip over the audience and the fans are loving it.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Naina The Crew Kareena Kapoor Khan Tabu Kriti Sanon Ekta Kapoor Shobha Kapoor Balaji Motion Pictures Kriti Sanon hot Hindi movies upcoming hindi movies Upcoming Movies March Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 12:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey SPOILER: APPREHEND! Rajesh realises his mistake
MUMBAI: An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up to...
Imlie SPOILER: What! Malti reveals the truth to Imlie about Surya and Anjali's relationship
MUMBAI: These days, the track of Imlie is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show. In the...
Shaitaan box office day 27: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer is set to great 4th week
MUMBAI: Movie Shaitaan has been winning the hearts of millions over the time the movie has hit the big screens, the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: SURPRISING! Akeer and Angad finally meet
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Madgaon Express box office day 13: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary starrer still going strong
MUMBAI: The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express made a lot of buzz and finally hit the theatres. Ritesh Sidhwani...
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire box office day 6: Latest Monsterverse movie is in no mood to slow down
MUMBAI: Latest addition to the Monsterverse franchise titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been grabbing the...
Recent Stories
Shaitaan
Shaitaan box office day 27: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer is set to great 4th week
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shaitaan
Shaitaan box office day 27: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer is set to great 4th week
Madgaon Express
Madgaon Express box office day 13: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary starrer still going strong
Godzilla x Kong
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire box office day 6: Latest Monsterverse movie is in no mood to slow down
Taapsee Pannu
Newlywed Taapsee Pannu reveals her post-wedding plan in her first-ever interview after marriage; Says 'I want to enjoy life beyond work'
Original Tamagotchi
XG announces collaboration with Original Tamagotchi!
Riddhima
Riddhima Kapoor Sahani to make a Bollywood debut soon? Here's what netizens think