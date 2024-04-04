Crew: Fan Fiction! Netizens demands sequel of the movie

Recently we have seen Kriti Sanon expressing her wish to work with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan again, the fans all over are demanding the sequel of movie Crew now
Crew

MUMBAI: Movie Crew has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all over the nation, the movie is getting immense love from the fans as they loved all the aspect and elements of film. The movie that has great talents like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and the movie has been loved for some great Comedy and good execution coming from Rajesh Krishnan. 

Well the collection made by the movie speaks about the love it had got from the fans and now actress Kriti Sanon expressed her wish to work with her Crew ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu again in the future, well this has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience all over and they have their set of views.

No Entry 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Manushi Chhillar to team up with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh? Here's the inside scoop!

There are comments which are saying that they would love to see all 3 actress Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the sequel where the story taken ahead, also they want the sequel with more of twist and making it a typical heist movie, where these 3 badass ladies are now con and dominating everyone. 

The fans all over also requesting sequel by saying they would want to see more of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in movie to add some more of intense and Comedy drama. 

Well no doubt it was a treat to watch these brilliant actresses Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in movie Crew and we have loved this sizzling chemistry of them, and definitely we would love to have Crew as a good heist franchise and want sequel.

What are your views on this and do you want Crew sequel, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys her third house in Hyderabad

