Crew: Here are things we can expect from Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu starrer

MUMBAI : Movie Crew has been getting a strong Buzz ever since the trailer was out, the movie has been a talk of the town ever since the announcement was made, the movie that has some amazing star cast like Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee is director by Rajesh Krishnan.

No doubt we are just loving the trailer and we are eagerly looking forward to see the movie and to see these beautiful actresses on the big screen, but today let us have a look at the points and elements that we can expect from the movie Crew.

Unique storyline

The storyline is something which we are looking forward to from the movie, from the trailer itself the story line looks very promising and very unique, normally we see women centric movies that have things to do only with the central character but here definitely we are going to see something more than that.

Good comedy

Right from the trailer we have seen some great comedies coming from the side of every actor present in the movie, we see some good one liner and some hilarious comedy scenes that we have seen in the trailer and we can expect same in the movie

Great music

Music is one of the important factors that are driving the attention of the fans, definitely the song ‘Chole Ke Peeche kya hai’ is already a chartbuster and we are looking forward to see some great BGM and great unheard songs in the movie.

Strong performance

Some great craft and the performances is something we look forward to, the movie has some amazing star cast like Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu each actress is known for her craft and for some storing performances in their respective movies in the past, to see all the three actresses coming together is a very big excitement for any movie goears and we can expect some great performance coming from the side of all these actresses and also from other actors present in the movie.

Well these are the points and elements that we are looking forward to from the movie Crew which is all set to hit the big screen on 29th March, what are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie Crew, do let us know in the comment section below.

