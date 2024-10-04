Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts interesting UNSEEN pictures from the sets of the movie

MUMBAI : The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu. The audience became really curious after that.

The movie features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and was the subject of conversation for quite a long time mainly due to its stellar star cast.

After a lot of hype around the movie, when the makers released the movie on 29th March, it got some amazing reactions from the audience. The fans are applauding performances of their favourite actresses and it seems that all three of them, Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan have given some amazing performances. We reported to you about how the netizens expressed their reviews and reactions on social media, praising not just the actors but also the comedy in it.

It’s been more than a week now that the movie has released and it has been performing very well at the box office. It looks like the Crew fever is still on and is going for a long run. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is taking us behind the scenes as she has posted some pictures from the sets of the movie. Take a look at the post below:

After watching the movie, these pictures really have a stronger effect as we get to know how fun it was even for the actors to shoot.

