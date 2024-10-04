Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts interesting UNSEEN pictures from the sets of the movie

Kareena Kapoor Khan is taking us behind the scenes as she has posted some pictures from the sets of the movie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 19:44
movie_image: 
Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI : The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu. The audience became really curious after that.

The movie features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and was the subject of conversation for quite a long time mainly due to its stellar star cast.

Also read - Crew box office day 12: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer is in no mood to slow down

After a lot of hype around the movie, when the makers released the movie on 29th March, it got some amazing reactions from the audience. The fans are applauding performances of their favourite actresses and it seems that all three of them, Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan have given some amazing performances. We reported to you about how the netizens expressed their reviews and reactions on social media, praising not just the actors but also the comedy in it.

It’s been more than a week now that the movie has released and it has been performing very well at the box office. It looks like the Crew fever is still on and is going for a long run. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is taking us behind the scenes as she has posted some pictures from the sets of the movie. Take a look at the post below:

After watching the movie, these pictures really have a stronger effect as we get to know how fun it was even for the actors to shoot.

Also read - Crew box office day 12: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer is in no mood to slow down

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Naina The Crew Kareena Kapoor Khan Tabu Kriti Sanon Ekta Kapoor Shobha Kapoor Balaji Motion Pictures Kriti Sanon hot Hindi movies upcoming hindi movies Upcoming Movies March Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 19:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
BLACKPINK: From Lovesick Girls to Boombayah, here are top 5 songs you’ll listen to on loop
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, is THE most famous K-pop girl band. The name comes right...
Salman Khan to make a MAJOR announcement on Eid
MUMBAI: The year started with a banger as we got to see a lot of announcements. Now the year is starting to look better...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba steps out on the streets of Kolkata
MUMBAI : In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 we got to watch Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani steal the show. The movie was...
Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts interesting UNSEEN pictures from the sets of the movie
MUMBAI : The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: WOW! Virat wants to maintain the friendship with Amruta
MUMBAI : Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan day 1 box office prediction: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is all set to record one of the highest opening of 2024
MUMBAI : No doubt the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the big releases of the Year. The movie has been grabbing...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Salman Khan to make a MAJOR announcement on Eid
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Salman Khan
Salman Khan to make a MAJOR announcement on Eid
Kartik Aaryan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba steps out on the streets of Kolkata
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan day 1 box office prediction: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is all set to record one of the highest opening of 2024
Prerna Arora
Producer Prerna Arora applauds her 'role model' Ekta Kapoor as 'Crew' clocks 100 Crore at the box office
NTR Jr
Just In: Karan Johar and AA Films acquire the rights for the North India theatrical distribution of NTR Jr’s magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1’
Salman Khan
Netizens express longing for Salman Khan on Eid, said, This year Eid is looking incomplete without a Salman Khan film