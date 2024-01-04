Crew: Kriti Sanon's BIGGEST box office openers before the heist comedy

MUMBAI: Crew features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and was the subject of conversation for quite a long time mainly due to its stellar star cast.

The makers released the much-awaited trailer of the movie earlier which got a very positive response from everyone in the audience. Finally, the movie has finally hit the big screens. The movie is receiving all positive reviews from the audience. The fans are applauding performances of their favourite actresses.

The opening day collection of the movie was Rs 10.28 Cr which was quite surprising. The movie had a great start. Kriti Sanon has surely been one of the greatest attractions in the movie and before this, we saw Kriti Sanon giving a hit performance in her recent movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya where she starred opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Well, surely Crew went successful, we are now here with 5 movies of Kriti Sanon and their opening day collection. Check it out:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Directed and written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The movie told an entertaining story of Aryan, a human and SIFRA, a humanoid robot and while the twist in the tale was SIFRA’s identity of robot being a secret, the entertaining part was how problematic it was at some very expected moments and how SIFRA’s identity is slowly discovered. The movie was loved by the audience and it opened with Rs. 6.50 Cr.

Ganapath

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The movie is set in a future where there is no hope and no mercy but then comes a hero to save everyone from the darkness. The movie opened with Rs 2.50 Cr.

Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, this movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. This movie was caught in some controversies regarding the dialogues and the makers had to make corrections. However, the buzz around the movie was great and the opening collection was approx. Rs 90 Cr.

Shehzada

This movie was a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While the Telugu movie was directed by trivikram Srinivas and starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the Hindi remake was directed by Rohit Dhawan and starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The story was based on Bantu, played by Kartik Aaryan, who discovers his real identity and finds out that he actually comes from a rich family and so he seeks their love and protects them. The movie’s opening day collections were Rs 6 Cr.

Bhediya

This is a movie that became a part of the Stree universe. It was directed by Amar Kaushik and starred Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. The movie was a horror comedy wherein Bhaskar, played by Varun Dhawan, gets bitten by a wolf and starts turning into the creature. Things take an entertaining turn as Bhaskar and his friends try to find out answers. On its opening day, the movie collected Rs. 7.48 Cr.

These were the opening day collections of the last five Kriti Sanon movies before Crew.

