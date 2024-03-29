Crew, Patna Shuklla, Godzilla x Kong and other content to watch this week

MUMBAI : For all the movie goers and content lovers it a new week and we can see some great movies and series has been realising this week, no doubt our filmmakers never fails to shower content every Friday and today let us see the new content releasing on this week

Crew

Movie Crew that is directed by Rajesh Krishnan has great names like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon as flight attendants alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, the movie has hit the big screens today.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

International movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is directed by Adam Wingard, it is a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), and the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise. The movie has hit the big screen all over the world and it is indeed one of the big releases all over the globe.

The Goat Life (titled in Malayalam as Aadujeevitham)

The Goat Life is a survival drama written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy It is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on a true incident. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb. The movie has been released today all over the nation.

Inspector Rishi

Amazon Prime series Inspector Rishi has been released today, the trailer was loved by the fans and the series is already getting good response, the series has great names like Naveen Chandra, Sunaina Yella, Srikrishna Dayal, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Kumaravel, Harini Sundararajan, Semmalar Annam, Misha Ghoshal, Gajaraj.

Patna Shuklla

Movie Patna Shuklla starring Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik has finally hit the ott platform Hotstar, the movie is directed by Vivek Budakoti and it has opened to positive reviews from the audience.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

For all the fans of Kapil Sharma show, the wait finally over, Kapli Sharma and his team this time coming on ott platform Netflix, the new show is titled as The Great Indian Kapil Show and the show has names like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. Archana Puran Singh along with Kapil Sharma. The show will premiere from 30th March.

Well these are the content releasing this week on the big and small screen, what are your views on this and for which content you are excited do share in the comment section below.

