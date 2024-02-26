Crew: Tabu shares ‘cake time’ pics as she wraps the Kareena kapoor Khan-Kriti Sanon starrer

MUMBAI: The film Crew has been in the news ever since its announcement. The film’s stunning female cast includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Tabu has now shared that she recently wrapped up the film’s shoot and shared a picture where we can see two cakes.

Tabu captioned her post, “Wrap time, cake time”

The teaser of Crew was out a few days ago and viewers simply loved it! The madness, the comedy, action and visual spectacle as well as seeing three beauties was a treat! Fans are now waiting for the film’s trailer to be out soon!

Written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, Crew is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor under the banner Production Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions. The movie will be released on 29th March 2024.

