Crew takes over Times Square! Becomes the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year!

movie_image: 
Tabu

MUMBAI : Ever since Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' has been released, it has made the audiences glued to it. The film has indeed arrived as the biggest commercial family entertainer that offers unlimited fun and madness to audiences. With amazing word of mouth, the film is setting the screens on fire and winning hearts in India. It has also proved its mettle globally and has made its presence in Times Square and has emerged as the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year. 

There is no denying the fact that global audiences have poured unanimous love for Crew, and it has now become the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year. The film has made its presence on the Times Square. Crew is casting its magic on the international audiences, and they have given a thumbs up to the film. With the trend, it is moving; it won't be enormous to say that 'Crew' will be having another glorious run in cinemas across the globe. Having paved a successful weekend with its rising box office collections, The film's worldwide gross total amounted to 62.53 crore. 

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with Crew. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens.

 
