Crew Teaser OUT NOW! Buckle up for turbulence! Get ready for a wild ride with these three sassy flight attendants: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon

Crew

MUMBAI: Finally after a long wait, the biggest and the hottest teaser of the much-awaited 'Crew' has been released. After treating the audience with a mind-blowing motion poster and the first poster of its powerhouse performers Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, the audience has been eagerly waiting to see more from this commercial family entertainer and the teaser is indeed an absolute treat to relish. 

The sassiest coolest teaser of Crew has been released to onboard the audience on an adventurous flight with the three air hostesses who are worth standing with the persona of 'Risk it', 'Steal it', 'Fake it". Well-studded with quirky dialogues, humor in every frame and catchy background music the film looks like a mad flight adventure. The film is all set to arrive with the never seen before casting and an amazing yet a story that will surprise you with its humorous and relatable turns. Well, if the teaser is so interesting and full of an insane amount of fun, there seems to be a lot in store for the audience in the film and the trailer is something to keep an eye on. 

The scale of the film looks enormous and guarantees a power-packed dose of entertainment like never seen before.

Dropping the teaser on their social media, the makers jotted down the caption - 

Coming on the big screen together for the first time, we see the trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the most glamorous avatars as badass air hostesses display a great on-screen bond and promises frenzy on the flight in this full-blown commercial family entertainer that shall keep the audience engaged and entertained throughout. What also amuses in the teaser is the presence of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Especially, the iconic 'Choli Ke Peeche' song sets a perfect tone for this full-blown commercial potboiler. The sensational duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah yet again come together for the film’s music which promises to deliver a chartbuster album. 

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew is shot in various locations across India, with most of the shooting having taken place in Mumbai. 'Crew' is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and will be released on the big screens on 29th March 2024.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 16:32

