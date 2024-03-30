Crew Twitter Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer movie goes beyond the audience expectations

The movie is receiving all positive reviews from the audience. The fans are applauding performances of their favourite actresses. While there are fans who are praising the movie, we are here with some reactions and reviews of netizens who have expressed their opinions for the movie on social media.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 18:25
movie_image: 
Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI : The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu. The audience became really curious after that.

The movie features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and was the subject of conversation for quite a long time mainly due to its stellar star cast.

Also read - Crew box office day 1: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon's flight gets a brilliant take off

The makers released the much-awaited trailer of the movie earlier which got a very positive response from everyone in the audience. The audience were really eager to watch the actors on screen. Finally, the movie has finally hit the big screens and we can see the audience praising all the actors.

The movie is receiving all positive reviews from the audience. The fans are applauding performances of their favourite actresses. The fans are also noting how the movie has an all-female lead with an interesting story and yet there was no forceful men-bashing.

While the teaser built a lot of hype for the movie, the trailer was what really gave the assurance to the audience that this is what they should be looking forward to. However, what really attracted the audience were the songs. Be it Naina, or Choli Ke Peeche or even Ghagra, it all added to the excitement.

While there are fans who are praising the movie, we are here with some reactions and reviews of netizens who have expressed their opinions for the movie on social media.

                 
 
As we can see in the reactions and the reviews, netizens are praising Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s performance while some are also appreciating Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh’s presence in the movie.

Also read - Crew day 1 box office prediction: Looks like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's flight to take off very well

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Naina The Crew Kareena Kapoor Khan Tabu Kriti Sanon Ekta Kapoor Shobha Kapoor Balaji Motion Pictures Kriti Sanon hot Hindi movies upcoming hindi movies Upcoming Movies March Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 18:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: FORTUNATE! Angad feels blessed to have Simran by his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi portrays Abhira wrong in front of the family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
The Goat Life Twitter review: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer gets a big thumbs up from the netizens
MUMBAI : Movie Aadujeevitham has finally hit the big screens, the movie which is titled as The Goat Life in Hindi belt...
Nidhi Shah finally breaks her silence on the rumours of her dating co - actor Aashish Mehrotra
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
After Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has Ram Charan become the first choice for Hindi movie actresses?
MUMBAI : Ram Charan has become a favorite for millions. The actor majorly works in South Indian movie industry and got...
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri penned down a poem on a picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan
MUMBAI : Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most sensible and responsible storytellers in Indian cinema. The pioneer...
Recent Stories
The Goat Life
The Goat Life Twitter review: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer gets a big thumbs up from the netizens
Latest Videos
Related Stories
The Goat Life
The Goat Life Twitter review: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer gets a big thumbs up from the netizens
ram
After Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has Ram Charan become the first choice for Hindi movie actresses?
Amitabh Bachchan
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri penned down a poem on a picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan
Aparshakti
Aparshakti Khurana's latest song 'Barbaad' will have you humming all day long!
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli in new hot avatar is sure to leave you awestruck
Tiger Shroff
Baaghi 2: Celebrating 6 years of this Tiger Shroff-starrer which proved that #TheTigerEffect is unstoppable