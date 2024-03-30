Crew Twitter Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer movie goes beyond the audience expectations

MUMBAI : The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu. The audience became really curious after that.

The movie features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and was the subject of conversation for quite a long time mainly due to its stellar star cast.

The makers released the much-awaited trailer of the movie earlier which got a very positive response from everyone in the audience. The audience were really eager to watch the actors on screen. Finally, the movie has finally hit the big screens and we can see the audience praising all the actors.

The movie is receiving all positive reviews from the audience. The fans are applauding performances of their favourite actresses. The fans are also noting how the movie has an all-female lead with an interesting story and yet there was no forceful men-bashing.

While the teaser built a lot of hype for the movie, the trailer was what really gave the assurance to the audience that this is what they should be looking forward to. However, what really attracted the audience were the songs. Be it Naina, or Choli Ke Peeche or even Ghagra, it all added to the excitement.

While there are fans who are praising the movie, we are here with some reactions and reviews of netizens who have expressed their opinions for the movie on social media.

Kareena Supremacy #Crew #CrewReviewpic.twitter.com/k2LwzdLl0a —Satyam Patel | (@SatyamInsights) March30, 2024

#KareenaKapoorMass - What a star, one can sense the stardom through her screen presence inevery frame of #Crew. https://t.co/42eHmyDbPX—Himesh (@HimeshMankad) March30, 2024

HIGHEST OPENING DAY GROSSER FOR ANYFEMALE LEAD HINDI FILM EVER



CONGRATS #Crewteam#KareenaKapoorKhan #Tabu #KritiSanon#Crew #CrewReview #CrewInCinemas $LMWR #LMWR@limewirepic.twitter.com/5XdpDLSGuQ—Şilēຖtkillēr.nft.bnb.eth (@addcurryleaves) March30, 2024

#CrewReview



Crewgoing to be hit because of



3 solid actresses



TabuKareena Kriti



Tabu is surely a Boss #Tabu#KareenaKapoor#KritiSanon #CrewInCinemas#Crew #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/D9CD4SO4W1—Teena Singh (@SmilingTeena) March30, 2024

#CrewReviewWatched the most awaited film #firstdayfirstshow



Tabu, Kareena , kriti all Three Queens nailed with theirstyle and acting. Ofcourse Rhea kapoor's styling is the best!!!! MOVIEwas really good!! Diljit looked so Handsome in the movie. Kapil'sacting was Too good! pic.twitter.com/25KgFJXj7B—Nikita Sharma (@moonsbae23) March29, 2024

Crew movie over in spite of theimplausibility in the heist portions Crew has a smooth landing thanks to itsleading ladies and mostly smooth direction of Rajesh Krishnan.

Thecamaraderie and the sisterhood between the three women has come out strongly.Full review coming up— Rigobertha Prabhatha Alia Bhattlover for life (@rogobertha) March29, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh is a vibe. Love tosee him in theater#CrewInCinemas #Crew#DiljitDosanjh #CrewReview #KareenaKapoorKhanpic.twitter.com/T1krmAv2hV—R S Creations (@Rajbir_singh3) March29, 2024

#CrewReview

Finally a good woman centric movie.

The comedy is lighthearted, but the story and the chemistry between the leading ladies isamazing.

Tabu literally stole the show

Don't miss outthis one

3/5 starts pic.twitter.com/YBqiKuEz3L—Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) March29, 2024

#OneWordReview... #Crew:ROCKING.

Rating: ️#Crewis an absolute joyride: Fresh concept, hilarious episodes, witty one-liners andsuper soundtrack… #Tabu,#KareenaKapoorKhanand #KritiSanonare a riot, shine in this well-crafted entertainer… Watch it! #CrewReview—Naimul Alam Jamil (@NaimulAlamJamil) March28, 2024

As we can see in the reactions and the reviews, netizens are praising Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s performance while some are also appreciating Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh’s presence in the movie.

