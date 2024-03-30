Crew weekend box office prediction: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer is gearing up from a solid weekend

Movie Crew is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and today let us have a look at how the weekend of the movie looks like
Crew

MUMBAI: Movie Crew has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the title announcement video and the teaser has got lot of love from the fans, the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans because of some amazing star cast like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh,  Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

It was yesterday when the movie was released on the big screen and it opened to some strong positive reviews and response from the fans and critics all over the nation, we have seen the movie has collected around 10 crore on day 1 which is the highest collection made by any women centric movie ever. Definitely this collection has surprised the fans and audience all over and we won't be wrong in saying that the movie is going to have a super solid weekend.

Also read - Crew day 1 box office prediction: Looks like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's flight to take off very well

Looking at the strong buzz and the advance ticket sale at BookMyShow definitely the second day of the movie can touch up to 12 crore and the third day of the movie can touch up to 13 crore which definitely make the overall weekend collection of the movie around 32 to 35 crore. If this is true, no one can stop the movie to cross the 100 Crore mark within 7 days.

Definitely the report of the movie is strong and it is getting a lot of love from the fans for the amazing star cast, great music and some strong performances coming from the side of every actor present in the movie.

What are your views on this weekend collection of the movie Crew and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Crew, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Kriti Sanon is back on track of hits

 

