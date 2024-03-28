'Crew' Writer Duo Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra says, 'Viewers may watch the film three times to fully appreciate each actress's contribution"

Mehul

MUMBAI: The biggest commercial family entertainer of the year, Crew, is all set to release in the cinemas tomorrow. While the buzz for the film is all-time high, on and off social media, the biggest center of attraction for the film is the ensemble casting of the leading talented actresses, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. 

Ever since the announcement, the audiences were waiting to watch this sensational trio on the big screens, and now, taking the excitement to the next level, the writer duo Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra have shared their excitement and idea about pulling off this ensemble casting for the film.

Sharing the details, the writer duo said, "Crafting a multi-generational ensemble was truly exhilarating for us. The synergy among the actresses was simply breathtaking, making the film a visual feast. Their performances are so intricately woven that viewers may find themselves watching them three times over just to fully appreciate each actress's contribution. It's a testament to the beauty and depth of the storytelling."

The audiences are excited to watch the year's most commercially entertaining film on the big screen, and with the advance booking being opened, the film is sure to draw a large chunk of the audience, taking into consideration the high buzz.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with "Crew." Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024.

