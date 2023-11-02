"Cringe, park ka chapri lag rahe ho please stop doing all this" netizens on the latest video of Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is getting someone unhealthy and negative comments for his latest video with Nora Fatehi, check out the comments below
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, the khiladi Kumar of Bollywood never fails to impress the fans not only with his amazing acting and action but also with his social media posts, over the time with his amazing contribution he has been ruling the hearts of millions.

The actor is the talk of the town for the upcoming movie Selfiee and we can see both Emran Hashmi and Akshay Kumar creating music reel of their own song with different celeb and now this video of Akshay Kumar along with Nora Fatehi is grabbing the attention of the fans.

Also read (From TV to Bollywood to South; a look at Mrunal Thakur's journey in the entertainment industry)

No doubt Akshay Kumar is looking completely different in this outfit as he shake leg with Nora Fatehi, the fans are loving the actor in the video,  but there are free people who are trolling him for different reasons, check out the comments below.

As you can see these comments people are addressing Akshay Kumar as cringe and creepy as they did not like the appearance and the behaviour of the actor in the video, whereas many people are saying that they have seen same step and same expression of the actor, he should now take a break, whereas many people trolling Nora Fatehi too for different reasons.

What are your views on this video of actor Akshay Kumar along with the Nora Fatehi and these comments coming from netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

also read (Chak De! India fame Tanya Abrol ties the knot with boyfriend Aashish Verma)

Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
After spy, cop and horror-comedy universe in movies, now with Farzi get ready for a universe on OTT
MUMBAI: In Bollywood, we have Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, YRF’s spy universe, and Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy...
Shark Tank India 2: Pitcher asks for ‘100 hours’ of the sharks and ‘No Money’ leaving them shocked
MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a...
Farzi review! This Shahid Kapoor's digital is engaging with lot of surprises but too stretched at the same time
MUMBAI: Web series Farzi has been the talk of the town ever since the show was in the making and there was a big buzz...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva hears Imlie’s talk with her family, tells Imlie that he doesn’t feel anything for Chini
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Rupi is stunned of Imlie’s strength, Imlie tells them that Atharva and she are just friends
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
