Criticism! Sunny Deol faces over laughing at Raj Kumar Kohli's prayer meet; Netizens call him ‘Shameless’

The news was confirmed by publicist and friend of Armaan, Vijay Grover. Later that evening was the funeral, and on Sunday night there was a special prayer meeting. Sunny Deol attended the prayer meeting with Jackie Shroff, Shatrughan Sinha, and other people.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 12:50
movie_image: 
Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: After it was revealed that Sunny Deol was laughing with Vindu Dara Singh and other visitors at the funeral of director Raj Kumar Kohli, the actor faced criticism. The actor Armaan Kohli's father, the director, passed away on Saturday. The news was confirmed by publicist and friend of Armaan, Vijay Grover. Later that evening was the funeral, and on Sunday night there was a special prayer meeting. Sunny Deol attended the prayer meeting with Jackie Shroff, Shatrughan Sinha, and other people.

(Also read: Wow! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol follows father's footsteps, here's how)

Social media users are not pleased with a video posted on Instagram from the event, which features Sunny Deol and Vindu Dara Singh. The pair could be seen in the video cracking jokes and laughing together as they seemed to be heading out of the prayer meeting. Armaan Kohli was spotted standing close by. Social media users called Sunny and Vindu "shameless" for their actions, criticizing their behavior.

One said, “Shamelessness..laughing like this in front of deceased person’s son,”  “Laughing at a funeral So sad to see these pathetic attitudes,” Another said.   “How can these people laugh and engage in such behaviour at a prayer meet. Or may be I am missing sth,”  a third person wrote. A fourth user said, “How disrespectful of them to laugh at a prayer meet,,,, shameful.” Is that a funeral or something else..??” asked a fifth user.

Raj Kumar Kohli died on Saturday morning. The director had gone to take a shower, and when he failed to return for a while, his son Armaan smashed down the door and found his father lying on the ground. Raj was subsequently taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The filmmaker was well-known for a number of Bollywood films, including the major roles in Dara Singh and Nishi's Lootera (1970) and Dulla Bhatti (1966). His other well-known films are Raaj Tilak, Badle Ki Aag, Jaani Dushman, Nagin, and Naukar Biwi Ka.

(Also read: Controversy! Did You Know? Sunny Deol allegedly attacked Dream girl, Hema Malini for Marrying Dharmendra; Know here the truth!)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – News 18

Sunny Deol Karan Deol Raj Kumar Kohli Lootera Dulla Bhatti Raaj Tilak Badle Ki Aag Jaani Dushman Nagin Naukar Biwi Ka Movie News Dono Poonam Dhillon Ashok Thakeria Paloma Dhillon Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Uunchai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 12:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kanchi Kaul shares romantic moments spent with beau Shabir Ahluwalia on their 12th marriage anniversary; says 'Thankyou for the mischievous glances, secret smiles and priceless nothings'
MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia has come a long way in his career.While he has been a part of a plethora of television shows...
Imlie: Suspicious! Imlie doubts Navya and Vishwa’s intention, Vishwa claims following Imlie not Agastya
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
BIG TWIST: Choti Anu to HATE Anupamaa in the Rupali Ganguly – Gaurav Khanna starrer show!
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.The show starring Rupali Ganguly and...
Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation
MUMBAI: Since they started dating a while ago, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's PDAs have been well-known on social...
Exciting! Sheezan Khan all set to mark his comeback to the fiction show with Chand Jalne Laga after a break from the field
MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan gained fame for playing Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul and is making a comeback to the...
Jhanak: What! Jhanak and Aniruddh fall off the cycle and have a romantic moment
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Recent Stories
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia
Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia
Must read! Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to get married soon? The actor's cryptic response sparks speculation
Sam Bahadur
Kya Baat Hai! This is how much time it took to make Sam Bahadur, THIS is how Vicky Kaushal’s QnA session go
SALMAN KHAN
What! Salman Khan does not consider himself as a superstar, here's why
Salim
Must Read! When Salim Khan opened up about marrying Salma and Helen, “Never mind if…”
Ranbir
Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor on his father Rishi Kapoor’s passing, “I don’t think I have still understood the loss”
Ranbir
Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor opens up about having baby No 2 with Alia Bhatt and making their marriage work, “you have to keep trying…”