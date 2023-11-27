Criticism! Sunny Deol faces over laughing at Raj Kumar Kohli's prayer meet; Netizens call him ‘Shameless’

MUMBAI: After it was revealed that Sunny Deol was laughing with Vindu Dara Singh and other visitors at the funeral of director Raj Kumar Kohli, the actor faced criticism. The actor Armaan Kohli's father, the director, passed away on Saturday. The news was confirmed by publicist and friend of Armaan, Vijay Grover. Later that evening was the funeral, and on Sunday night there was a special prayer meeting. Sunny Deol attended the prayer meeting with Jackie Shroff, Shatrughan Sinha, and other people.

(Also read: Wow! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol follows father's footsteps, here's how)

Social media users are not pleased with a video posted on Instagram from the event, which features Sunny Deol and Vindu Dara Singh. The pair could be seen in the video cracking jokes and laughing together as they seemed to be heading out of the prayer meeting. Armaan Kohli was spotted standing close by. Social media users called Sunny and Vindu "shameless" for their actions, criticizing their behavior.

One said, “Shamelessness..laughing like this in front of deceased person’s son,” “Laughing at a funeral So sad to see these pathetic attitudes,” Another said. “How can these people laugh and engage in such behaviour at a prayer meet. Or may be I am missing sth,” a third person wrote. A fourth user said, “How disrespectful of them to laugh at a prayer meet,,,, shameful.” Is that a funeral or something else..??” asked a fifth user.

Raj Kumar Kohli died on Saturday morning. The director had gone to take a shower, and when he failed to return for a while, his son Armaan smashed down the door and found his father lying on the ground. Raj was subsequently taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The filmmaker was well-known for a number of Bollywood films, including the major roles in Dara Singh and Nishi's Lootera (1970) and Dulla Bhatti (1966). His other well-known films are Raaj Tilak, Badle Ki Aag, Jaani Dushman, Nagin, and Naukar Biwi Ka.

(Also read: Controversy! Did You Know? Sunny Deol allegedly attacked Dream girl, Hema Malini for Marrying Dharmendra; Know here the truth!)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – News 18