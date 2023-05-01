Cupid strikes Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda as the two are dating each other

The duo will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The news has been doing the rounds for a long time but now it seems that the news is true. 
MUMBAI :It is quite common that stars often fall in love after working together on a project. Looks like the latest ones are Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson. The duo will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The news has been doing the rounds for a long time but now it seems that the news is true.

A source close to Zoya Akhtar’s movie set The Archies told a news portal that Suhana and Agastya are a couple. Sparks flew between them while filming for Zoya Akhtar’s musical. The latter introduced Suhana as his partner at the recently held Christmas party hosted by the Kapoor family in 2022.

Suhana and Agatya are not really trying to hide their relationship but it doesn't look like they will also make it official anytime soon. Agatya’s mother Shweta Bachchan-Nanda adores Suhana and has given her approval wholeheartedly.

The Archies, apart from Suhana and Agatya, will also star Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor along with Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. The film will premiere on OTT this year.

