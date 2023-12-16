Curious! Ananya Panday raises the audience’s curiosity as she gets spotted with her new look

Ananya Panday will soon be seen in the Netflix movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. This time, things have taken an interesting turn though as the actress got spotted in a lawyer’s costume.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 15:23
movie_image: 
ananya panday

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry. She is one such name who is known not only for her acting projects but also for her charm and cuteness. She is known not only for her acting contribution in films but also for her sizzling style and fashion.

Also read - Ananya Pandey wants to romance her favourite actor on screen

The actress debuted with Student Of The Year 2 which also featured Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. After which, there was no looking back and she went on to win everyone’s heart with movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dreamgirl 2, Khaali Peela and more.

Ananya Panday will soon be seen in the Netflix movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie will be available to stream from 26th December. Recently, Netflix announced the first looks of the characters and the teaser of the movie, which was all well appreciated by the audience.

Other than her acting contributions, she is also in talks as there are rumours about the actress being in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. There are times when the actress is spotted by the media and she becomes a target of trollers but there are also times when people appreciate her.

This time, things have taken an interesting turn though as the actress got spotted in a lawyer’s costume. Check out the post below:

The netizens are now curious to know what’s really going on and which movie is she preparing for.

Also read - Ananya Pandey wants to romance her favourite actor on screen

What do you think Ananya Panday is preparing for? Tell us in the coment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Ananya Panday Liger Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Stodent Of The Year 2 SOTY 2 Tiger Shroff Tara Sutaria Pati Patni Aur Who Kartik Aaryan Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 15:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
ACKO Founder & CEO Varun Dua joins the prestigious panel of Sharks for Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI: Taking the legacy of entrepreneurial brilliance forward, Sony LIV is gearing up for the return of its fan-...
Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here to slay our hearts with her new Shiny and shimmery look, check it out
MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been a part of many...
Must read! Here is why Bobby Deol is the Baap of all comebacks
MUMBAI: Ever since the movie Animal was released the fans are not keeping but are showering all the love for the movie...
Curious! Ananya Panday raises the audience’s curiosity as she gets spotted with her new look
MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry. She is...
Celebrating the glorious 40-Year Odyssey of Subhash Ghai's iconic film 'Hero'
MUMBAI: Subhash Ghai's cinematic journey reached a pinnacle with 'Hero,' which now celebrates its 40th year. This...
Sexy! Sunanda Wong is looking super hot as she drops the bikini pictures from her Goa vacation
MUMBAI: Actress Sunanda Wong is indeed one of the most loved actress and internet personality, with her sizzling...
Recent Stories
pooja hegde
Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here to slay our hearts with her new Shiny and shimmery look, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
pooja hegde
Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here to slay our hearts with her new Shiny and shimmery look, check it out
Bobby Deol
Must read! Here is why Bobby Deol is the Baap of all comebacks
Subhash Ghai
Celebrating the glorious 40-Year Odyssey of Subhash Ghai's iconic film 'Hero'
Sujoy Ghosh
Must read! Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh reveals how Amitabh Bachchan was NERVOUS on the first day of a movie's production; Says ‘Amitji was murmuring to himself’
Laxmikant Berde
Nostalgic! Check out Laxmikant Berde’s amazing journey as we remember his contributions to Hindi and Marathi Cinema
Raj Kiran
OMG! This superstar who appeared in over 100 films went missing one day and is yet to be found, his wife remarried