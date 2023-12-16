Curious! Ananya Panday raises the audience’s curiosity as she gets spotted with her new look

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry. She is one such name who is known not only for her acting projects but also for her charm and cuteness. She is known not only for her acting contribution in films but also for her sizzling style and fashion.

The actress debuted with Student Of The Year 2 which also featured Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. After which, there was no looking back and she went on to win everyone’s heart with movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dreamgirl 2, Khaali Peela and more.

Ananya Panday will soon be seen in the Netflix movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie will be available to stream from 26th December. Recently, Netflix announced the first looks of the characters and the teaser of the movie, which was all well appreciated by the audience.

Other than her acting contributions, she is also in talks as there are rumours about the actress being in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. There are times when the actress is spotted by the media and she becomes a target of trollers but there are also times when people appreciate her.

This time, things have taken an interesting turn though as the actress got spotted in a lawyer’s costume. Check out the post below:

The netizens are now curious to know what’s really going on and which movie is she preparing for.

What do you think Ananya Panday is preparing for?

