Curious! Ananya Panday’s sexy beach looks are amazing, Netizens wonder who the photographer is

It is rumoured that Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are dating each other. This time, Ananya Pandey went on a holiday to Maldives and has posted some pictures on her Instagram profile.
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday who won the hearts of the fans with her debut movie Student of the year 2, the diva was loved for her cuteness and her looks were the talk of the town. Over the time she went to win the hearts of the fans with her work in movies like Pati Patni Aur Voh and Khaali Peeli.

In a small span of time, the actress has garnered a lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to see more of her in movies.

The actress is very active on social media where she frequently keeps the fans engaged with her interactive posts and they all wait for more posts from her side.

The fans don’t just want to see her professional side but her personal side of life as well. It is rumoured that Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are dating each other.

Also read - Happy Birthday! On Ananya Panday’s birthday, here are times when she raised the temperatures with her hot bikini looks

This time, Ananya Pandey went on a holiday to Maldives and has posted some pictures on her Instagram profile. Check out the sexy beach looks of the actress in the post below:

While the pictures show the sexy and cute side of Ananya Panday, we wonder who the photographer is. It’s not just us but also some netizens who have the same question. Check it out:

As you can see, the netizens have a doubt that it is really Aditya Roy Kapur who clicked the pictures.

Also read - Wow! This wholesome photodump posted by Ananya Panday gives a sneak peek into the fun birthday celebrations of the actress

Tell us what you think, in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

