Curious to unleash the madness! Fans and friends from B-town go gaga over Disha Patani’s hot avatar in ‘Malang’ poster!

MUMBAI: The most awaited film of the season, Malang is all set to rule and set the screens on fire and the fans are curious for the same. The posters have created so much buzz and the new pair of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha are doing all the justice to the same where the excitement says it all. Every character is a mystery and everyone has put their bets on!

On Disha Patani's solo poster launch, all the fans and celebrities had so much love and positivity showered on the same. A lot of people from the industry wished her luck and appreciated all the hard work that has gone behind the same.

Arjun Kapoor shared the poster on the Instagram story and said, "Vibe". Tiger Shroff sharing the poster on the story said , "All the best ".

Palak Muchhal also, shared, "Congrats Stunner".

The fans jammed the comments section with such heartwarming appreciation and the excitement has increased ever since then. Everyone is looking forward to the movie and the countdown has already begun.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani, the film will release on 7th February 2020.