Curious! Was Anil Kapoor's high fee demand the reason behind his exit from Welcome 3?

One of the most highly anticipated sequels in recent times, Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3 is all set to go on floors soon. The fan-favorite comedy films have been an overwhelming success at the box office and fans can’t wait for the third installment in the franchise.
Anil Kapoor

MUMBAI: One of the most highly anticipated sequels in recent times, Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3 is all set to go on floors soon. The fan-favorite comedy films have been an overwhelming success at the box office and fans can’t wait for the third installment in the franchise. 

Also read - Wow! After Anil Kapoor, THIS Indian Origin actor to make an appearance in Hollywood film Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One

While Akshay Kumar will be back to playing the lead in Welcome 3 titled Welcome to the Jungle, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor will not be a part of the next film.

Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor wowed fans as Uday and Maju in Welcome and Welcome Back. While Akshay was not a part of Welcome Back, fans were wondering whether the trio will be back in Welcome 3. However, it was reported that Anil and Nana will not be a part of Welcome 3.

While Anil and Nana have made the character of Majnu and Uday iconic, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be playing similar characters in Welcome To The Jungle. 

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Anil asked for a huge fee for Welcome 3, which made it difficult for the makers to get him onboard. Reportedly, the actor demanded a huge fee of Rs 18 crore to star in Welcome to the Jungle.

“There can't be Welcome without Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar. They were first offered the film, but the conversation soon fell through. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala got the shock of his life when Anil Kapoor demanded Rs. 18 crores to act in the film," the report revealed. 

The report added that Anil felt Majnu is a huge reason why Welcome has become such a big film franchise and that he deserved the money as the film is expected to be a blockbuster success just like Welcome and Welcome Back. 

Akshay reportedly tried to intervene and get Anil on board, but The Night Manager star stuck to his demand and refused to be a part of the film.

Also read - Anil Kapoor marks 40 years as actor, says 'This is where I belong'

Meanwhile, the makers of Welcome 3 recently announced that the film will be released in theaters next year. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast of actors including Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Krushna Abhishek, Kikoo Sharda, Mika Singh and Daler Mehendi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

